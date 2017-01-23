How has the Caltrans budget been affected by the storms?

Car splashes through a large puddle on a wet road (Photo: Mr_Twister, Mr_Twister)

The aftermath of a strong storm often requires cleanup.

The wave of storms hitting Northern California over the past few weeks is helping the region recover from years of severe drought but is also creating quite the mess.

The greater Sacramento area experienced damage from flooding, fallen trees and fences, as well as potholes and sinkholes opening up in roads. The Sierras received high levels of snow creating road safety issues and avalanche warnings.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is very active during severe weather and the region is seeing more rain and snow this January than it has in the recent years.

So how are the recent storms affecting the Caltrans budget?

"We budget for this annually," said Deanna Shoopman, chief spokesperson for Caltrans District 3. "It's not something new."

Caltrans keeps a maintenance budget which covers cleanup after storms, according to Shoopman.

The District 3 Field Maintenance Program received allocations in the following areas 2016/17 fiscal year, according to Caltrans:

Roadbeds- $4,285,267

Roadside/Landscaping, etc- $8,982,476

Fence Repair- $272,500

Structures- $858,585

Traffic Control- $7,696,990

Maintenance Auxiliary- $940,433

Miscellaneous Facility Repairs- $72,500

Snow/Removal and Major Damage- $16,530,301

Stormwater activities- $3,812,553

The total budget for District 3 this fiscal year is about $44.3 million, according to Caltrans.

The fiscal year runs from June 2016 to June 2017 and so far, District 3 has spent approximately $31.5 million, not including the recent storm damage. The storm cleanup will include the costs of massive sinkholes , fallen tree cleanup, road repairs, snow removal and much more so the costs will likely exceed the $44.3 million budget.

This winter's costs will be a major difference from the 2015/16 winter which totaled about $30.6 million for the entire fiscal year.

However, during a wet year, paying big bucks for storm repairs isn't unheard of in the region.

"There was a year where we spent $800,000 on just snow removal, taking it in a dump truck and moving it out," Shoopman said.

This winter has proved especially challenging for storm cleanup since it follows a severe drought. Since 2010, more than 102 million trees have died in forests across California due to the drought, according to the U.S. Forest Service . Just in 2016 alone, 62 million trees died because of the drought. Forests are experiencing a bark beetle epidemic due to the dry weather, adding to the number of dead trees.

"This year cost us a lot because of the drought and bark beetles," Shoopman said. "There are a lot of dead trees."

Dead trees don't hold up well during strong storms and are much more prone to falling over. When heavy snow falls on trees trying to stay stable on saturated soils and hillsides, there's a greater risk of the trees falling into the roadways.

"While three District 3 projects removed dead, dying and drought-damaged trees from Highway 20 north of Nevada City, on west slope of Interstate 80 heading up to Donner Summit, and on U.S. Highway 50, even healthy trees are at risk in the saturated soil, high wind conditions Northern California has experienced recently," Shoopman said.

Caltrans tree crew workers are out patrolling the roads everyday, particularly in rural roads where trees are closer to the roadways, according to Shoopman.

Caltrans District 3 has 250 pieces of snow removal equipment and all are operating at full capacity due to the recent weather. Caltrans workers have also been operating at full force because of the storms.

"District 3 staffs 650 employees including 250 seasonal workers to cover 11 counties." Shoopman explained. "Our maintenance staff can be out working on any given stormy day or night. The snow operation is around the clock clearing and maintaining the roadway and the safety of the traveling public,"

While District 3 is bound to exceed the budget for the 2016/17 fiscal year, it's not a reason to panic.

"There will always be money for maintenance," Shoopman said.

The money would come from the state and pulled from other "pots" but ultimately the cost would be covered.

