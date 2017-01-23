How has the Caltrans budget been affected by the storms?

The aftermath of a strong storm often requires cleanup.
The wave of storms hitting Northern California over the past few weeks is helping the region recover from years of severe drought but is also creating quite the mess.
The greater Sacramento area experienced damage from flooding, fallen trees and fences, as well as potholes and sinkholes opening up in roads. The Sierras received high levels of snow creating road safety issues and avalanche warnings.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is very active during severe weather and the region is seeing more rain and snow this January than it has in the recent years.
So how are the recent storms affecting the Caltrans budget?
"We budget for this annually," said Deanna Shoopman, chief spokesperson for Caltrans District 3. "It's not something new."
Caltrans keeps a maintenance budget which covers cleanup after storms, according to Shoopman.
The District 3 Field Maintenance Program received allocations in the following areas 2016/17 fiscal year, according to Caltrans:
- Roadbeds- $4,285,267
- Roadside/Landscaping, etc- $8,982,476
- Fence Repair- $272,500
- Structures- $858,585
- Traffic Control- $7,696,990
- Maintenance Auxiliary- $940,433
- Miscellaneous Facility Repairs- $72,500
- Snow/Removal and Major Damage- $16,530,301
- Stormwater activities- $3,812,553
