How moms sent to jail are getting bailed out for Mother's Day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Eight moms are about to be bailed out of jail just in time for Mother’s Day.



“These are women sitting in jail away from their children and I think that is extremely unfair,” said Je Naè Taylor of Northwest Washington. She organized D.M.V. Mama Bailout. It raised the money to pay bail for the women awaiting trial at Prince George’s County jail.



“It's literally going to cost us $100 to get one person out. $250 for another person. $450 for another person,” said Taylor, who stressed the bail amounts are small because the crimes are, too. “These are people who have been sitting in jail because they can't afford a hundred dollars.”



“I think it's a big step,” said attorney Nnennaya Amuchie. Activists figure black women are twice as likely to be incarcerated as white women. “I think it lets mothers know there are people who care about them.”



Organizers hoped to raise $3,000. Online donations have now topped $7,000.



“Money kept them in,” said Taylor. “But love got them out.”

