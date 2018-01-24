How not to become a victim of a car theft, California ranks low according to report

New report by WalletHub shows California ranks 49 out of 50 for car thefts. Only New Mexico is worse.

A new report by the lifestyle website Wallet Hub says California ranks 49th out of 50 states when it comes to safety and car thefts.

New Mexico was named the worst.

U.S. News and World Report two years ago placed Stockton and Modesto in the top 10 metro areas.

So reporter Kurt Rivera had a Q & A with Mayo Banuelos who is with the CHP and leads the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force.

The task force is comprised of the California Highway Patrol, Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department, Stanislaus County District Attorney and the Stanislaus County Probation Department.

Kurt:

"What is the mindset of a car thief?"

Sgt. Banuelos:

"Well, we have a variety of different car thieves. However, a car thief is going to want to take a vehicle to get valuables from it, drive from point A to point B to commit other crimes such as home burglaries, violent crimes or take a vehicle to a chop shop."

Kurt:

"So this is more of a crime of opportunity?"

Sgt. Banuelos:

"It can be. But we do have those professional car thieves that steal 2 to 3 cars a night. But as they approach the vehicle and they already have the mindset this is the vehicle they want, they're going to walk up. First thing they do is maybe the car is unlocked just like this. They're going to get into it. If the car is locked and if they really want it, it depends on the make and model. They have screw drivers and different burglary tools. They'll pop the lock off, enter the vehicle and make sure there is no alarm or anything."

Kurt:

"Is there any particular car thieves like over one or another?"

Mayo:

"Well each thief is different, like I said earlier. Each thief feels comfortable selling Hondas and Acura's so they're going to stick to Hondas and Acura's."

Kurt:

"Why is that?"

Sgt. Banuelos:

"For some reason the mid-90's or late model 90's are easier to steal and they know that so they'll take it within under 30 seconds. But currently we are getting a lot of the new thieves that are taking the work trucks, Ford trucks or Ford vans."

Kurt:

"So, one more tip as a deterrent for car thieves?"

Sgt. Banuelos:

"There are many things car owners can do. First of all make sure the vehicle is locked. Get an alarm. Also, buy a steering wheel club that you put on the steering wheel which is actually visually seen by the car thief which will deter him because it will make it a little harder. "

The task force also has a Facebook page with other tips.

© 2018 KXTV-TV