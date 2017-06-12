How to get your house ready for the upcoming heat wave

Sunny garden ideal for summer barbecues (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

We’ve already had hot weather and more is on the way this week, and we’re not even at the official start of Summer!' Too soon?

Did you test your air conditioning unit before you fired it up last week? No?



According to Darrin Gilmore of Gilmore Heating Air and Solar, "this year we had no spring really. We went from people using their furnace to the air conditioning in one day. Nobody had a chance to test their AC units."

So, how do we keep out home energy costs down? Plant a shade tree to block the afternoon sun. Power companies like SMUD provide a choice of free shade trees to their customers.

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees. You'll save up to 8 percent on your bill for each degree you go about 78.

MORE TIPS TO KEEP THE HOUSE COOL!

WHOLE HOUSE FAN

CLOSE YOUR BLINDS

ROOM CEILING FANS

Gilmore adds that we should change our inside air filters once a month and cook outside as much as possible to avoid heating up the kitchen and house. Solar cooking is also growing in popularity, with cloudless skies being the norm between now and October. Anything you can cook in a kitchen oven can be done outside in a solar oven.

And keep your outside unit AC clear. Nothing on top of it or within 12 inches of it on the sides. Hose it down. Keep it clean.

Another suggestion, exterior solar screens on your window. it can block incoming heat by up to 90%.

© 2017 KXTV-TV