How to help after the Las Vegas concert shooting

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left more than 50 dead and hundreds more injured, we’ve heard from many people looking for ways to help.
Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims.
One of the most immediate needs is for blood donations. The Las Vegas Police Department put out a call for help hours after the shooting.
If you would like to donate blood, there are 15 Blood Source centers that are accepting donations.
Blood Source has already sent blood to Las Vegas and it anticipates more blood will be sent out throughout the week.
To schedule an appointment, call 866-822-5663 or online to bloodsource.org.
Blood Source locations:
Auburn
11990 Heritage Oak Pl,Ste 2A
Auburn, CA 95603
Chico
555 Rio Lindo Ave
Chico, CA 95926
Davis
1801 Hanover Dr, Ste A
Davis, CA 95616
Elk Grove
9267 Laguna Springs Drive, Ste 100
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Fair Oaks
11713 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Folsom
150 Natoma Station Dr, Ste 500
Folsom, CA 95630
Granite Bay (Source Plasma)
8425 Sierra College Blvd. Ste D
Granite Bay, CA 95746
Grass Valley
759 Sutton Way
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Merced
382 East Yosemite Ave
Merced, CA 95340
Placerville
4278 Golden Center Drive, Suite 110
Placerville, CA 95667
Roseville
10529 Fairway Dr, Ste 100
Roseville, CA 95678
Sacramento (Midtown)
1608 Q St
Sacramento, CA 95811
Sacramento (Sierra Oaks)
3099 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95864
Redding
2680 Larkspur Lane
Redding, CA 96002
Yuba City
1290 Stabler Lane, Ste 830
Yuba City, CA 95993
You can also donate money to the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs