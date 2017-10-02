How to help after the Las Vegas concert shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: A cowboy hat lays in the street after shots were fired near a country music festival on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left more than 50 dead and hundreds more injured, we’ve heard from many people looking for ways to help.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the victims.

One of the most immediate needs is for blood donations. The Las Vegas Police Department put out a call for help hours after the shooting.

If you would like to donate blood, there are 15 Blood Source centers that are accepting donations.

Blood Source has already sent blood to Las Vegas and it anticipates more blood will be sent out throughout the week.

To schedule an appointment, call 866-822-5663 or online to bloodsource.org.

Blood Source locations:

Auburn

11990 Heritage Oak Pl,Ste 2A

Auburn, CA 95603

Chico

555 Rio Lindo Ave

Chico, CA 95926

Davis

1801 Hanover Dr, Ste A

Davis, CA 95616

Elk Grove

9267 Laguna Springs Drive, Ste 100

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Fair Oaks

11713 Fair Oaks Blvd

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Folsom

150 Natoma Station Dr, Ste 500

Folsom, CA 95630

Granite Bay (Source Plasma)

8425 Sierra College Blvd. Ste D

Granite Bay, CA 95746

Grass Valley

759 Sutton Way

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Merced

382 East Yosemite Ave

Merced, CA 95340

Placerville

4278 Golden Center Drive, Suite 110

Placerville, CA 95667

Roseville

10529 Fairway Dr, Ste 100

Roseville, CA 95678

Sacramento (Midtown)

1608 Q St

Sacramento, CA 95811

Sacramento (Sierra Oaks)

3099 Fair Oaks Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95864

Redding

2680 Larkspur Lane

Redding, CA 96002

Yuba City

1290 Stabler Lane, Ste 830

Yuba City, CA 95993

You can also donate money to the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross.

