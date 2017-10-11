How to help those affected by recent wildfires

As many Californians face evacuations or worse, there are now ways to help.
If you'd like to assist those impacted by recent wildfires, here's how:
- GoFundMe has a page explicitly directed to California wildfire relief.
- Anyone can donate to the Red Cross Foundation. People can also sign-up to volunteer their time and services.
- Airbnb hosts are doing their part to help during the devastating wildfires blazing across Northern California. Some hosts in the North Bay, San Francisco, the East Bay and Mendocino County are opening up their homes for free to anyone displaced by the wildfires and to relief workers.
- Follow the California Association of Food Banks on Twitter for a list of food banks that need help.
This is an ongoing list. If you know of any other organizations that are helping those affected by recent wildfires, please let us know.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs