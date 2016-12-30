How to know if the call you're getting is a scam

(Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) (Photo: Atsushi Tomura, 2014 Getty Images)

The Solano County Shierr'f s Department is warning the public of a new phone scam that claims the victim has a warrant for not serving jury duty.

The caller then directs their victim to purchase a green dot card for a large sum of money, and meet the caller at the sheriff's office. The department says to hang up if you get this phone call, it is a scam.

Another call you might get on behalf of the sheriff's department asks for a donation. Officials say this could be the Solano Deputy Sheriff's Association, an employee union, does raise money on behalf of sheriff's departments.

To ensure the legitimacy of the fundraising phone call you might get, the department says to contact the Deputy Sheriff's Association via the union's Facebook page and website.

Apply the same tactic to any questionable phone call. The Federal Trade Commission suggests getting all the information in writing before you ever agree to buy, and research the supposed charity before you give

There are other steps you can take in the case of a possible scam call, according to the FTC..

Ask your phone service provider if they can block the number, but make sure to check if they charge for blocking numbers.

Report the scam by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit ftc.gov/complaint

