How to prepare in case of another evacuation

A close up shot of the water flowing over the auxiliary spillway in Oroville. (Photo: CA-DWR)

Mandatory evacuation orders in Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties concerning the Oroville Dam emergency spillway have been downgraded to an evacuation advisory as of Tuesday afternoon.

However, the region is expecting more rainfall come late Wednesday and Thursday morning. There is still an uncertainty for how the eroding Oroville Dam emergency spillway will hold up and a second order of evacuations is always a possibility.

Here are some tips on how to prepare yourself and your family in case of another evacuation, according to Ready.gov:

1. Make sure you know where to check for information, updates and evacuation alerts. The Butte, Yuba and Sutter County Sheriff Departments all have social media pages, such as Facebook and Twitter, which are updated with emergency information and press releases.

To receive notification alerts:

Butte County: Register for emergency notifications HERE to receive phone, text and email alerts. For more information visit the Butte County Sheriff's Department website.

Yuba County: Register for Code Red emergency notifications HERE. You can also check BePreparedYuba.org for emergency management information.

Sutter County: Register for Nixle Alerts emergency notifications HERE. You can also check BePreparedSutter.org for emergency management information.

2. Build an emergency kit. The kit should feature a collection of basic supplies such as food and water. Food should be non-perishable items such as canned foods, whole grain cereals and peanut butter. An emergency kit should include enough food for you and your family for at least three days.

Avoid packing foods that will make you thirsty, instead pack foods with high-liquid content. Make sure you include a can-opener and utensils. Don't forget to pack any special dietary needs for your family. It's a good idea to include sanitation wipes or liquid sanitizer, as well as soap and napkins or towels to keep clean when eating.

Pack at least one gallon of water per person per day for three days. Keep extra water in case of a medical or sanitation emergency.

Don't forget to pack food and water for your pets. In addition, it's a good idea to pack a flashlight and extra batteries, prescription medication and glasses, cash, garbage bags, personal hygiene items and feminine products, warm blankets and sleeping bags, as well as a change of clothes.

For additional items to consider click HERE.

3. Plan a place to meet family or friends both within an outside your neighborhood in case disaster strikes and you are not together or able to get a hold of one another. Also plan a way to let people know you are safe in case phones or the internet are not an option.

4. If you have a car fill up the gas tank. Gas stations may be closed during an emergency or unable to pump gas in case of an outage. Become familiar with alternative routes, away from the evacuation issue so you have options in case of an emergency, but always check notifications for recommended evacuation routes first. Be cautious when taking shortcuts as roads may be blocked.

Do not drive into flooded areas. Be on alert for road closures and hazards, washed-out roads, downed power lines and hazardous bridges.

Make sure you leave early enough to avoid being trapped and do your best to take one car to avoid congestion and separation from other family members. If you don't have a car, make arrangements with family, friends, or government agencies.

5. Listen to a battery-powered radio for evacuation updates or live alerts.

6. Don't forget about your pets. Make sure you make an emergency plan for your furry friends and check which shelters allow pets. Take leashes, clothing, blankets and any medication your pet may need to be comfortable.

7. Secure your home by locking all the windows and doors and unplug all electrical devices. Leave refrigerators and freezers plugged in unless otherwise instructed.

8. Don't forget to wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing on your way out.

Copyright 2017 KXTV