How to spot a fake $20 bill

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Some counterfeit money is easy to spot but some fake bills are highly sophisticated.

Folsom police are investigating a case of possible counterfeit cash passed at a Walmart in Folsom. A woman said she was issued $80 in counterfeit $20 bills at the Walmart store. Walmart told ABC10, this isn't a common occurrence and they will issue the money back to the woman who reported the alleged fake $20.

So how can you spot a fake $20 bill?

Here are 5 ways to identify distinguishing features on the American $20, according to the U.S. Currency Education Program.

1. Check the bill for color-shifting ink. Tilt the note to see the numeral "20" in the lower right hand corner on the front of the note. The color of the numeral should switch from copper to green.

2. A real $20 bill will feature a portrait watermark. You can see it by holding the note to the light to see a faint image of Andrew Jackson in the blank space to the right of the center portrait. The watermark should be visible on both sides of the bill.

3. Check for a security thread. Hold the note to the light to see an embedded thread running vertically on the left of the portrait. The thread should be imprinted with the text "USA TWENTY" and a small flag in an alternating pattern. It's visible from both sides of the note. The thread glows green when illuminated by ultraviolet light.

4. If you move your fingers across the bill you should feel raised printing, giving real Federal Reserve bills a distinctive texture.

5. Look for microprinting. This could require magnification. Check for the small text "USA20" along the border of the first three letters of the blue "TWENTY USA" ribbon to the right of the portrait. Also look for the text "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 20 USA 20" in black in the border below the Treasurer’s signature.

If you find yourself in a situation where there may be counterfeiting involved, U.S. Department of the Treasury advises to be aware of personal safety. Do not return the bill to the passer, rather observe their description and if possible write down their license plate.

If you suspect a counterfeit note or have information on counterfeit activity, the U.S. Department of the Treasury urges you to report it to local police or the U.S. Secret Service.

The U.S. Treasurer asks you write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note before placing it in a plastic bag or envelope until it gets to a police officer or an identified Secret Service Special Agent.

