How to spot the International Space Station from Sacramento

International Space Station. (Photo: Getty Images)

Likely clear skies in Sacramento Tuesday evening may grant a glimpse of the International Space Station.

The space station (ISS) of Expedition 50, the mission scheduled to end March 4, will be visible for three minutes at 6:41 p.m., according to NASA.

NASA says the ISS looks like an airplane or a bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights and it won't change directions. However, the space station moves much faster than an airplane, traveling at 17,500 mph. Airplanes typically fly at about 600 mph.

You don't need a telescope to see the ISS, it's visible to the eye.

The station will appear at 20 degrees elevation in the west-northwest sky. The horizon is at zero degrees.

To spot the station, NASA suggests you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

The station will disappear and leave eye's view at 16 degrees in the north-northeast sky but not before reaching the maximum height of 26 degrees.

How to spot the International Space Station. (Photo: NASA)

The crew aboard the space station includes two Americans, Commander Robert Shane Kimbrough and flight engineer Peggy Whitson. There are also three Russian flight engineers and one French flight engineer onboard.

The expedition is investigating how lighting can change the well-being of the space station crew, how microgravity can affect the genetic properties of space-grown plants, and how microgravity impacts tissue

regeneration in humans, according to NASA

