How to take care of tree and debris damage

Trees fall and damage on various cars due to wind conditions. (Photo: Viewer submitted)

Sacramento has endured storms for the past few weeks and trees, branches and debris have affected many people.

With those various trees and debris falling on roadways, sidewalks, cars and even some houses, who's responsible for clean-up?

Well, according to the City of Sacramento the Public Works Department Urban Forestry services provides maintenance for street trees, parks trees, trees in the public right-of-way and trees that are on city property.

The city also states that with strong winds and saturated soil, trees may be vulnerable. Any large amount or what the city states as "heaving" soil that's around the base of a tree should not be taken lightly.

The city assists in clearing primary access roadways of city and private trees, but typically the debris that's leftover from a private tree must be cleared by the homeowner.

So, for trees that fall during a storm or in general, the city suggests you to call 311 then a call center agent will process the maintenance request you submit. The information they require for the request is an address, cross street and a telephone number if you're the property owner or resident.

Urban Forestry maintains emergency response crews to help clear and remove public tree debris from private property.

Tree emergencies involving private trees are the property owner’s responsibility, not the city's. The city only maintains trees on public property.





Copyright 2016 KXTV