Huge Lizard found in Roseville backyard

Roseville Police Department shares photo of 4-foot lizard found in backyard. (Photo: Roseville Police Department)

A Roseville family got quite the big surprise in its backyard – a four-foot long lizard.

While many of us would have immediately turned and ran away, this family “coolly called” animal control. After chasing the lizard around the yard, Animal Control Officer DeRego caged the massive reptile.

Roseville Police Department shared photos of the Argentine black and white tegu.

Tegus are legal pets in California.

As it turns out, this one lives just a few doors down. Talk about an unusual way to meet your neighbors!

