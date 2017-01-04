Human jaw bone found with metal detector

Picture taken by Isaac Jones. He found a jaw bone with gold teeth found on the Yuba River near Edwards Crossing.

A Nevada City man struck gold with the help of his new metal detector, but it’s not the kind of gold he expected to find.

Isaac Jones found half a human jaw bone with two golden teeth intact. He turned the remains over to the sheriff’s department, but now he is trying to make sense of his discovery.

"I know this came to me in some form or fashion and it will resonate through my life," Jones, a novice prospector, said.

The metal detector was a Christmas present. Jones said he found the jaw bone near Edwards Crossing, a historic toll bridge that gold prospectors used to cross the Yuba River.

"It could be an old miner or a missing person," Jones said.

The jaw bone is now in the hands of the Nevada County Sheriff investigators. Captain Paul Schmitt says century old bones have been found in Yuba river in the past, but investigators aren’t jumping to conclusions.

"We are sending it to a forensic anthropologist," Schmitt said. "Age is going to drive our investigation."

Only scientists can determine the age and if there is DNA or dental records. Anthropology tests can take up to 6 months.

For now, only the gold filled waters of the Yuba River hold the history of the jaw bone's past. Isaac's find could either be a relic to the Motherlodes past or closure to a grieving family, but for Jones, the mystery has allowed him to venture into new spiritual prospects.

"It’s a reflection of death in my own life. I have repressed a lot so it really resurfaced a lot in me," Jones said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV