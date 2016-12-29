Human remains pulled from gold mine

Tuolumne County sheriffs are trying to identify a body found in an abandoned gold mine.

The remains were discovered just outside Groveland, a small community west of Yosemite National Park. Right now its unclear if the body is that of a man who went missing in October.

Tuolumne County is gold country. Mines litter the area. Hikers exploring a mine off Jackass Road discovered the remains on Christmas Eve.

“We weren’t able to make an identification and we won’t suspect that we will have one till we make an autopsy is done," said Tuolumne County Sheriff Lt. Jarrod Pippin. Tuolumne County lacked proper safety equipment to enter the mine, so the sheriffs department enlisted help from the office of emergency services in southern California.

“Our officers went out and determined it was unsafe. Today was the earliest they could get here," Pippin said.

The mine shaft is not easy to get to. It lies on public land but only locals can show you how to get there. “I have been in this mine years ago. Its not a big mine but has a shaft that goes straight down," said one local man.

A number of earthquakes shook the ground not far from this mine earlier this morning. Emergency crews had to take great caution going inside. Debris and crumbling rock litter the caved in entrance to the mine.

Many locals say they have gone ito the mine many times, but cautions anyone to go in alone.

Copyright 2016 KXTV