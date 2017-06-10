Hundreds of demonstrators have slowed down traffic near the Roseville Galleria because of an anti-Sharia Law event and counter protests.

Roseville police have "encouraged" people to avoid the area near Roseville Parkway and Galleria Boulevard until the area clears up.

Roseville Police encourages people to avoid the intersection of Roseville Pkwy. & Galleria Blvd. until further notice. — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) June 10, 2017

The "March Against Sharia [Law]" protest is one of 29 across the country hosted by ACT! For America, an organization that hails itself as the "NRA of national security."

The event spurred multiple counter protests almost immediately. One protest, hosted by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition (ANSWER) prompted some concerns from locals online who worried the rivaling protests could lead to chaos because of an invite to the anarchist group Antifa.

Hundreds gather in Roseville for anti-Sharia Law rally and counter protests. https://t.co/fBTZ15sv0F pic.twitter.com/qi5iQo2OAC — ABC10 (@ABC10) June 10, 2017

In a post on its Facebook event page, ANSWER Coalition organizers posted, "We stand united against Islamophobia and Fascism. Antifa are welcome."

Roseville Police officers, some of whom are in riot gear, have protesters on either side of the street in hopes to prevent any incidents.

Per @RSVL_Police, one man (seen in video) was arrested at the Roseville anti-Sharia Law protest. pic.twitter.com/IGkjxWLZb9 — ABC10 (@ABC10) June 10, 2017

According to Roseville police officials, at least one person was arrested this morning in relation to the protest. It is unclear whether the person was with the anti-Sharia demonstrators or the counterprotesters.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc10.com for more details.

