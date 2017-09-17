Hundreds mourn Stockton teen killed in DUI crash

Hundreds gathered Saturday evening to mourn the death of Stockton teen Cameron Allison. (Photo: KXTV)

Candlelight and flashing stoplights illuminated the intersection of Pacific Avenue and the main entrance to the Weberstown Mall Saturday night.

That's where Stockton teen Cameron Allison lost his life Friday afternoon.

The Lincoln High School senior was supposed to play in a football game that evening. He was the passenger in a white BMW, when a black Infiniti crashed into them at the intersection shortly after 2 p.m. Another car was impacted, too.

The incident killed Allison and landed the driver of the Infiniti in jail and facing a DUI.

That man is 31-year-old Anthony Calderon, who has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on felony DUI charges.

On Saturday evening, hundreds of people gathered at the intersection and in the parking lot of the Chipotle, to pay their respects and mourn together.

For many in the young crowd, this kind of grief was a first.

"I'm very heartbroken and depressed," fellow Lincoln HS senior Marwill Richmond told ABC10 News. "I can't believe he's actually gone. It's just so hard to believe."

She and friends brought balloons for the memorial.

"We had the idea of handing out Sharpies as well, so people can write notes to him and send it up to the sky," senior Solera Kramer explained. "I'm just going to say that we're all going to miss him and he's never going to be forgotten."

"He made, like, the whole crowd laugh," Richmond recalled with a smile. "Whenever somebody was down he could make them laugh. He was just very special."

"He was such a nice and caring person," Kramer added.

Lincoln High School Principal Terry Asplund said Cameron had a magnetic personality.

"Cameron obviously had a big impact on not just students but on staff as well," Asplund said. "This is a really unfortunate tragedy, and, you know, at this point in time, obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron's family, foremost, and then we need to make sure that our students and our staff are cared for, and we're preparing for that so that when everyone gets to school on Monday we have a plan in place."

Lincoln High School is making counselors available, Asplund said, and a prayer service is planned ahead of school on Monday, in the parking lot, for any student or staff member who wants to attend.

In addition, the Lincoln High School football team will be holding a car wash Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln High School. All the proceeds will help pay for funeral arrangements and other needs Cameron Allison's family has at this time.

