Hundreds protest at San Francisco airport over Trump order

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Demonstrators march into the international arrival area during a rally against Muslim immigration ban at San Francisco International Airport on January 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Lam, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of protesters blocked the street outside the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's order that bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Mozhgan Mostafavi was waiting Saturday for her 80-year-old father, who was traveling from Iran to have hip surgery and visit with family for his grandson's birthday.

He has a green card and has been here many times, she said, but his plane landed at 1 p.m. and as evening fell he had not emerged.

The 46-year-old woman said she grew up during the revolution in Iran, and felt the "same suffocation" in the wake of Trump's order.

Her husband said an airline clerk would only tell him that eight passengers from the older man's flight were sent to secondary inspection.

