Protesters shut down I-5 onramp after DA clears police in Joseph Mann shooting

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets Wednesday night to protest the district attorney’s decision to clear two Sacramento police officers in the shooting death of Joseph Mann in July of 2016.

On Jan. 27, it was determined the two officers lawfully shot Mann after he threatened them, as well as other officers and several civilians, with a knife, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The controversial decision has sparked protests in Sacramento as the California Highway Patrol has closed the I-5 onramp at J and L Streets.

In addition to the protests, the City of Sacramento released the following statement Wednesday evening on the case on behalf of the city attorney:

On Monday, July 11, 2016, the Sacramento Police Department responded to a call involving an armed subject acting erratically. The police encounter resulted in the death of Mr. Joseph Mann. On Jan. 27, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office independently reviewed the matter and found that the fatal shooting of Joseph Mann was lawful. The case is now being reviewed by the department’s internal affairs division and an independent third-party investigator to determine if the police officers conducted themselves according to all department policies and procedures. Whenever there is a loss of life, it is a tragedy. And as a result of this tragedy, the City of Sacramento has responded with a review of its policy and procedure related to use of force. We are taking positive steps as a city to address concerns that have been raised as a result of this incident. Although there is no admission of liability on the part of the City, at this time it is in the best interest of the city, and all parties to settle this matter. The City and the Mann family have negotiated a settlement agreement that resolves the civil case.

