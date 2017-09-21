Hwy 20 closed east of Nevada City due to overturned semi

Highway 20 is closed approximately one mile east of Nevada City dude to an overturned semi-truck, according to California Highway Patrol in Grass Valley.

CHP says the overturned truck was carrying mineral powder and granite, which has spilled onto the roadway. Officials are hoping to start one-lane traffic control as soon as possible.

There were no injuries. There is no estimated time when the road will re-open.

