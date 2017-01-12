KXTV
Hwy. 49 in Grass Valley closed in both directions due to deadly crash

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:29 AM. PST January 12, 2017

Highway 49 has temporarily been shut down in both directions due to a "horrific crash."

Law enforcement are advising commuters to avoid the area at LaBarr Meadows Road and use alternative routes. As of 9:20 a.m. there is no estimated time of re-opening.

CHP has confirmed two fatalities. The call came in around 8:20 a.m., concerning a Jeep vs Honda.

Officers are suggesting northbound traffic from Auburn takes McKnight, Courtney or Dog Bar.

