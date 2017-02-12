Hwy. 50 in El Dorado Co. remains closed due to landslides

Caltrans officials will keep portions of Highway 50 in El Dorado County closed Sunday due to multiple mudslides. (Photo: Caltrans)

Caltrans officials will keep portions of Highway 50 in El Dorado County closed Sunday due to multiple mudslides.

Expect major delays on I-80 WB from state line to Truckee down to ONE LANE due to mudslide work.ETO 2/13 10am. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 12, 2017

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials in Placerville said the highway at Sly Park Road would be closed for at least 24 hours due to one landslide.

The slide happened a mile south of Ice House Road at around 3:45 p.m. The highway is closed 8.5 miles east of Pollock Pines at Ice House Road.

By about 5 p.m. Caltrans officials reported a second mudslide near Kyburz of about the same size.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday Highway 88 is open over Carson spur, according to CHP officals.

