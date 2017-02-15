Hwy. 50 re-opens after mudslide clearing

Caltrans officials will keep portions of Highway 50 in El Dorado County closed Sunday due to multiple mudslides. (Photo: Caltrans)

What was originally reported to be an indefinite closure has reopened a day later.

Late Tuesday night, Caltrans reported that Hwy. 50 reopened. The route from Pollock Pines to Strawberry was closed due to multiple mudslides. Caltrans completed mudslide clearing and road repairs, reopeing lanes in both directions.

Officials are asking commuters to drive safely.

HIghway 50 reopened at 10:32 pm tonight from Pollock Pines to Strawberry due to multiple mudslides. Drive safe! — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2017

