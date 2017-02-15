KXTV
Hwy. 50 re-opens after mudslide clearing

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:42 AM. PST February 15, 2017

What was originally reported to be an indefinite closure has reopened a day later.

Late Tuesday night, Caltrans reported that Hwy. 50 reopened. The route from Pollock Pines to Strawberry was closed due to multiple mudslides. Caltrans completed mudslide clearing and road repairs, reopeing lanes in both directions.

Officials are asking commuters to drive safely. 

 

 

