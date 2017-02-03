Hwy. 89 shut down due to police involved shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Part of Highway 89 has been temporarily closed due to a police involved shooting.

According to CHP - Truckee, Hwy. 89 is currently closed between Squaw Valley Road And Alpine Meadows due to a police investigation.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office reports that the officer-involved shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near North Lake Tahoe. Around 1:40 a.m., deputies and CHP officers attempted to pull over a suspected DUI driver, who was driving dangerously and erratically on Hwy. 28. The pursuit was terminated after a few minutes, but at 2:45 a.m., a deputy saw the same car on Hwy. 28, near Dollar Hill, again driving erratically. The deputy again attempted to pull him over, however, driver didn't stop, and another pursuit began.

Spike strips were successfully used by CHP officers, stopping the car on Hwy. 89, between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. The driver exited the car, holding a female passenger hostage at gunpoint. He then pointed his gun at deputies and at passing vehicles.

The suspect walked up a residential driveway with deputies and CHP officers attempting to negotiate with him. Fearing for the safety and lives of the hostage and the people inside the home where the suspect was headed, deputies shot the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female hostage, as well as all deputies and CHP officers, were uninjured.

Hwy. 89 will remain closed between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows for a significant time while the investigation is conducted.





