Hwy. 99 temporarily closed after gasoline tanker overturned

Highway 99 in Atwater, smoke bellows from an overturned gasoline tanker. (Photo: Courtesy: Atwater Police Department)

Hwy. 99 was temporarily closed this morning after a gasoline tanker overturned.

According to the Atwater Police Department, the original call was made after a gasoline tanker overturned on the off ramp at Applegate Road on Southbound Hwy. 99. The call was first reported just after 10 a.m.

There were reports that the big rig and a McDonalds were on fire, however, a CHP official did not confirm that report. They do not yet know if the fire is out.

ABC30 in Fresno reported that the tanker truck ran off Hwy. 99, crashed, and exploded into flames.

The northbound lanes of Hwy. 99 were closed, but have been reopened.

