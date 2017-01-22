KXTV
I-80 closed due to snow, zero visibility

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:50 PM. PST January 22, 2017

Snow and zero visibility closed Interstate 80 Sunday night. 

Caltrans closed I-80 from Applegate to the Nevada State Line. 

With a break in the storm, Caltrans tweeted workers hope to reopen the interstate early Monday morning. 

