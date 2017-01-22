Close I-80 closed due to snow, zero visibility Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:50 PM. PST January 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Snow and zero visibility closed Interstate 80 Sunday night. Caltrans closed I-80 from Applegate to the Nevada State Line. With a break in the storm, Caltrans tweeted workers hope to reopen the interstate early Monday morning. I-80 is currently closed due to heavy snow and zero visibility.No ETO . pic.twitter.com/l3goqKbwcI— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 23, 2017 Update: I-80 there is a break in the blizzard giving our Caltrans snow fighters a chance to clear the roadway ETO 1:30 am.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 23, 2017 Copyright 2016 KXTV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento State of Emergency issued in Grass Valley as massive sinkhole found The psychology of colors with Inauguration fashion Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project Mother missing for 23 years reunites with daughters Local A.M. weather: Jan. 22, 2017 Black Bear Diner opening new locations Lake Oroville nearly full Sacramento native, Marine veteran discusses special detail protecting former President Obama More Stories Shattered windows and bacon investigated as hate… Jan 22, 2017, 2:40 p.m. Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento Jan 21, 2017, 1:09 p.m. Overturned big rig blocks traffic in Natomas Jan 22, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
