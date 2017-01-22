I-80 closed due to snow, zero visibility

(Photo: Courtesy: Caltrans District 3)

Snow and zero visibility closed Interstate 80 Sunday night.

Caltrans closed I-80 from Applegate to the Nevada State Line.

With a break in the storm, Caltrans tweeted workers hope to reopen the interstate early Monday morning.

I-80 is currently closed due to heavy snow and zero visibility.

No ETO . pic.twitter.com/l3goqKbwcI — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 23, 2017

Update: I-80 there is a break in the blizzard giving our Caltrans snow fighters a chance to clear the roadway ETO 1:30 am. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 23, 2017

