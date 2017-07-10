I-80 closed near Truckee as officials deal with brush fire

(Photo credit: CHP - Truckee)

I-80 remains closed in both directions from the Nevada state line to Hirschdale Road due to an ongoing brush fire, according to California Highway Patrol - Truckee.

Officials say the fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday and continues to spread across I-80 near Truckee. The interstate was briefly re-opened at the location around 3 p.m., before CHP was forced to close it again.

It remains unclear when both directions will re-open for good.

CHP says to avoid the area as crews work to contain the brush fire.

© 2017 KXTV-TV