I-80 closed near Truckee as officials deal with brush fire

I-80 remains closed in both directions from the Nevada state line to Hirschdale Road due to an ongoing brush fire, according to California Highway Patrol - Truckee.
Officials say the fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday and continues to spread across I-80 near Truckee. The interstate was briefly re-opened at the location around 3 p.m., before CHP was forced to close it again.
It remains unclear when both directions will re-open for good.
CHP says to avoid the area as crews work to contain the brush fire.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs