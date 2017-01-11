KXTV
I-80 re-opened in both directions; chain controls still in effect

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:25 PM. PST January 11, 2017

I-80 has re-opened in both directions. 

According to CalTrans, I-80 has re-opened at Donnor Pass in both directions. Single file-chain control, 30 mph maximum speed will be strictly enforced.

