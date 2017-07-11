I-80 reopens as crews continue to battle Farad Fire

Fire crews and California Highway Patrol were forced to close portions of Interstate 80 on Tuesday as a nearby brush fire burned. (Photo: California Highway Patrol - Truckee)

Interstate 80 between Truckee and Stateline has reopened despite the area still being an active fire zone.

California Highway Patrol will be escorting traffic between Farad and the state line to help with the helicopters crossing the freeway.

Crews continue to battle the Farad Fire, which at last report had consumed 600 acres. So far, crews have managed to contain 5 percent of the fire at last report.

There are no evacuation orders in effect, but patrols will monitor the seven identified structures threatened by the fire in the Gold Ranch and Verdi Peak area.

