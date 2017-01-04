I-80 shut down in both directios due to weather

Be careful out there this morning if you're driving along I-80.
Both Placer County Sheriff's and CHP Truckee have noted that I-80 is closed in both directions due to dangerous weather conditions. If heading westbound the closure is in Truckee and eastbound is closed at Cisco.
As of 7:30 a.m.:
- Interstate 80: Closed between Truckee and Cisco, Calif.
- Interstate 80: Chains are required from west of Reno up to the town of Truckee.
- Westbound U.S. 50 is closed from Interstate 395 to Lake Tahoe. The road is open eastbound.
- Mountain roads and roads around Lake Tahoe: Chains or snow tires are required.
Currently I-80 is closed in both directions due to extremely low visibility and snow.— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 4, 2017
Use an alternate route. https://t.co/NqPW4j1pJQ
US Hwy50 R-2 Chain Control to Meyers. Expect delays. Eastbound traffic being held at Echo and Westbound at Meyers for Avalanche control. pic.twitter.com/mUIfM3s0KG— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 4, 2017
#I80 is currently closed in both directions due to extreme #weather conditions. ⛔️🚙 #DonnerPass #DonnerSummit #CAwx— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 4, 2017
Two to 4 feet of snow were expected to cover the Tahoe area near ski resorts, and up to 2 inches in valley areas above 5,500 feet. That includes Virginia City, which will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.
The Sierra Avalanche Center in its Wednesday morning advisory reported high avalanche danger throughout the region on all aspects and elevations. That means natural and human-triggered avalanches are considered likely, and large, destructive avalanches could occur. A backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Today the avalanche danger is: HIGH https://t.co/KdUyfOSwyu— Sierra Avy Center (@sierraavalanche) January 4, 2017
