I-80 shut down in both directios due to weather

Be careful out there this morning if you're driving along I-80.

Both Placer County Sheriff's and CHP Truckee have noted that I-80 is closed in both directions due to dangerous weather conditions. If heading westbound the closure is in Truckee and eastbound is closed at Cisco.

As of 7:30 a.m.:

Interstate 80: Closed between Truckee and Cisco, Calif.

Interstate 80: Chains are required from west of Reno up to the town of Truckee.

Westbound U.S. 50 is closed from Interstate 395 to Lake Tahoe. The road is open eastbound.

Mountain roads and roads around Lake Tahoe: Chains or snow tires are required.

Currently I-80 is closed in both directions due to extremely low visibility and snow.



Two to 4 feet of snow were expected to cover the Tahoe area near ski resorts, and up to 2 inches in valley areas above 5,500 feet. That includes Virginia City, which will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in its Wednesday morning advisory reported high avalanche danger throughout the region on all aspects and elevations. That means natural and human-triggered avalanches are considered likely, and large, destructive avalanches could occur. A backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Reno Gazette-Journal contributed to this story.

