I-80 shut down in both directios due to weather

Staff, ABC10 and Marcella Corona , mcorona@rgj.com , KXTV 8:14 AM. PST January 04, 2017

Be careful out there this morning if you're driving along I-80.

Both Placer County Sheriff's and CHP Truckee have noted that I-80 is closed in both directions due to dangerous weather conditions. If heading westbound the closure is in Truckee and eastbound is closed at Cisco.

As of 7:30 a.m.:

  • Interstate 80: Closed between Truckee and Cisco, Calif.
  • Interstate 80: Chains are required from west of Reno up to the town of Truckee.
  • Westbound U.S. 50 is closed from Interstate 395 to Lake Tahoe. The road is open eastbound.
  • Mountain roads and roads around Lake Tahoe: Chains or snow tires are required.

 

Two to 4 feet of snow were expected to cover the Tahoe area near ski resorts, and up to 2 inches in valley areas above 5,500 feet. That includes Virginia City, which will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in its Wednesday morning advisory reported high avalanche danger throughout the region on all aspects and elevations. That means natural and human-triggered avalanches are considered likely, and large, destructive avalanches could occur. A backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Reno Gazette-Journal contributed to this story.

