I-80 to close overnight for repair work

Road Closed (Photo: karenhermann, ©2008 Karen Hermann)

If you plan to travel along I-80 tonight, be prepared to take alternitive routes.

From 10 p.m. — 2 a.m. tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 31, I-80 will be closed between Truckee and Donner Lake Road in both directions to repair power lines that came down earlier this month.

A detour is in place for cars, however trucks will be turned around until the closure is lifted. Westbound traffic will be forced to exit the interstate in Truckee, eastbound traffic will be forced to exit at Donner Lake Road.

