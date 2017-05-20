'I am an American' Northern California ICE detainee pleas for release

(Photo: Giacomo Luca)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained an undocumented drywall worker who went to work at a Northern California Air Force base.

Congressman Jared Huffman visited the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center on May 20 where Hugo Mejia is being held. Several supporters also picketed the prison.

“This is a model, upstanding, community member,” Huffman said. “The last person that should be housed in a prison facility like this, the last person that should be caught up in a sweep summarily deported."

Mejia, 37, illegally crossed the border into the U.S. from Mexico in 2001. He was then caught by ICE and deported. He later crossed without incident and has lived in the U.S. ever since.



On May 3, the dry wall worker was assigned to a job at the hospital on Travis Air Force Base. When unable to provide a social security number to federal employees, Mejia was detained and turned over to ICE.

"My only mistake was… We came an immigrant, illegal,” Mejia said

“Opportunity,” is the word he used to describe the reason he came to the U.S. An opportunity is what he is pleading to ICE officials to allow him to return to his wife and three children in San Rafael.

A petition to release Mejia has garnered thousands of signatures and Rep. Huffman’s office has received hundreds of letters and calls for support.



