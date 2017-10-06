ICE official: Agency will arrest at California worksites

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. (Photo: Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

The top federal immigration official says his agency will have "no choice" but to conduct arrests in local neighborhoods and worksites in California after the governor signed a law that extends protections for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

In another sign of escalating tensions between California and the Trump administration, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan says his agency will also likely have to place immigrants arrested in California in out-of-state detention centers.

Homan's statement Friday came a day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed "sanctuary state" legislation.

Starting Jan. 1, police will be barred from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Jail officials only will be allowed to transfer inmates to federal immigration authorities if they have been convicted of certain crimes.

