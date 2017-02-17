AP: If California dam failed, people likely stuck

Jo Spiger from Oroville holds her nephew as she looks through donated clothing for him at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, California on February 14, 2017. A sheriff lifted a mandatory evacuation order in northern California, which had impacted nearly 200,000 people in an area under threat of catastrophic failure at the tallest dam in the United States. / AFP / MONICA DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MONICA DAVEY, This content is subject to copyright.)

If the dam at California's Lake Oroville were to fail -- would the people in the path of the water have enough time to get out?

Not according to the repeated warnings a half-decade ago to federal regulators from the state agency that operates the dam, which is the nation's tallest.

The agency said if the 770-foot dam itself were to fail -- rather than its spillways -- communities immediately downstream would not get adequate warning or time for evacuations.

At the time, regulators recommended that the state implement more public-warning systems and work to improve early detection of any problems at the dam.

Six years later, state and local officials have adopted some of the recommendations -- including automated warnings through reverse-911 calls to residents.

But local officials say the state hasn't taken other stems, such as providing routine community briefings and improving escape routes.

The scenario is a different and far graver situation than the concern that prompted sudden evacuation orders Sunday for 188,000 downstream residents. The fear was that water from a series of winter storms could roar uncontrolled down a rapidly eroding emergency spillway toward towns downstream.

