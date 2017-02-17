AP: If California dam failed, people likely stuck

If the dam at California's Lake Oroville were to fail -- would the people in the path of the water have enough time to get out?
Not according to the repeated warnings a half-decade ago to federal regulators from the state agency that operates the dam, which is the nation's tallest.
The agency said if the 770-foot dam itself were to fail -- rather than its spillways -- communities immediately downstream would not get adequate warning or time for evacuations.
At the time, regulators recommended that the state implement more public-warning systems and work to improve early detection of any problems at the dam.
Six years later, state and local officials have adopted some of the recommendations -- including automated warnings through reverse-911 calls to residents.
But local officials say the state hasn't taken other stems, such as providing routine community briefings and improving escape routes.
The scenario is a different and far graver situation than the concern that prompted sudden evacuation orders Sunday for 188,000 downstream residents. The fear was that water from a series of winter storms could roar uncontrolled down a rapidly eroding emergency spillway toward towns downstream.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs