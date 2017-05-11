Imagine Dragons coming to Sacramento this fall

The Golden 1 Center will be infested with dragons this fall.
Imagine Dragons announced a massive tour, with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The band will be joined by supporting acts Grouplove and K. Flay.
ƎE #EvolveWorldTour begins in Sept, & we r bringing our good friends @GROUPLOVE & @kflay. register 4 early tix HERE: https://t.co/0IE1UVc3d4 pic.twitter.com/N1rkTjENQs— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) May 9, 2017
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.
The band is hitting the road to promote Evolve, the group's third studio album, which hits selves June 23. Take a listen to the playlist below for an idea on what to expect.
