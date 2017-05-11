KXTV
Imagine Dragons coming to Sacramento this fall

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 8:15 AM. PDT May 11, 2017

The Golden 1 Center will be infested with dragons this fall.

Imagine Dragons announced a massive tour, with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The band will be joined by supporting acts Grouplove and K. Flay. 

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19. 

The band is hitting the road to promote Evolve, the group's third studio album, which hits selves June 23. Take a listen to the playlist below for an idea on what to expect.

