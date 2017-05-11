Imagine Dragons coming to Sacramento this fall

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: (L-R) Wayne Sermon, Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform at the Evolve Tour and Album Live Stream Event at YouTube Space LA on May 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Photo: Jonathan Leibson, 2017 Getty Images)

The Golden 1 Center will be infested with dragons this fall.

Imagine Dragons announced a massive tour, with a stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The band will be joined by supporting acts Grouplove and K. Flay.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

The band is hitting the road to promote Evolve, the group's third studio album, which hits selves June 23. Take a listen to the playlist below for an idea on what to expect.

