In-N-Out adds 'new' item to menu and it's not what you expect

The In-N-Out Burger on Sepulveda Blvd and Westchester Parkway. In-N-Out Burger was founded in founded in 1948 by Harry Snyder and his wife Esther in Baldwin Park, Calif. and as of 2013 had 290 locations. (Photo: USAT)

In-N-Out is known for their limited but delicious menu and rarely adds a new item to the roster.

But this week, California's fast food pride and joy embraced the "new year, new me" motto by adding hot cocoa to their classic menu.

A corporate employee told ABC10 Wednesday, the item is now permanently available at all In-N-Out locations. The corporate team member said the chain quietly began rolling out the item at the start of the year after testing the hot chocolate in various markets.

Hot cocoa is a new item for 21st century customers but some customers may remember the item being sold many decades ago.

"This is actually the return of hot cocoa." said Lynsi Snyder, president of In-N-Out. "My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the ‘50s. I’m not sure how it fell off the menu but it’s part of our culture and something special for kids, and I’m happy that we’re bringing it back. For a certain generation, hot cocoa is an In-N-Out classic, and we hope it will be a favorite of a new generation. It’s quality cocoa from Ghiradelli and yes, we serve it with marshmallows!"

It's safe to say, newer fans of the chain who got to try the treat early in the test markets were excited.

Hot Chocolate from In-N-Out is my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/AOuK0k2AfB — Marty Porter (@0marty) November 25, 2017

Hot chocolate from in n out is the best thing you’ll ever have. I promise pic.twitter.com/wnI1UhEOCY — heyman guy (@MrHeymanGuy) December 31, 2017

WTFFF 😂 In-N-Out sells hot chocolate now pic.twitter.com/ctvBNOzOFh — B R Y @ N (@bryann_the_lion) December 19, 2017

An 8-ounce cup sells for $1.60 while a 16-ounce cup of cocoa costs $2.45, according to the employee.

This is the first time in 15 years In-N-Out has changed their menu since adding lemonade as a new item. Since opening in 1948, the fast food restaurant hasn't added to their menu of burgers, fries and shakes very often, but is known to satisfy savvy customers with their "secret menu".

