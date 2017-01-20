Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

Copyright 2016 KXTV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State of Emergency issued in Grass Valley as massive sinkhole found
-
16-year-old student charged with murder
-
Folsom teacher retires after Confederate flag controversy
-
P.M. Weather: Jan. 19, 2017
-
Woman missing for 23 years found after family's emotional search
-
Woman missing since 1993 found in Modesto
-
Family and good Samaritan bond after deadly accident
-
DeMarcus Cousins on losing Kings teammate Rudy Gay to injury
-
High winds knocking down trees
More Stories
-
Obamas welcome Trumps to White House while…Jan 20, 2017, 1:53 a.m.
-
Inauguration of Donald J. TrumpJan 20, 2017, 7:15 a.m.
-
Teen arrested for alleged killing of relative in…Jan 19, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs