Inmate dies while in Sacramento County Jail

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

The death of a Sacramento County Jail inmate is under investigation after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 6, a 43-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell. The jail's medical staff attempted to perform life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

There were no signs of trauma and foul play.

The man was taken into custody at the Main Jail on July 5, 2017 on domestic violence charges.

