Interactive wildfire map: Northern California fires

Wildfires burning across Northern California have killed at least 11 people, injured at least 100 more, and destroyed more than 1,500 homes and businesses.

Fire officials have now launched an interactive map of the fires burning across the state. Zoom and scroll to see active burn areas, fire perimeters, and more. (Note: You can scroll to other parts of the state to see more fire information.)

Fires burning in Northern California include massive fires in wine country along with growing fires in Yuba, Nevada and Butte counties.

