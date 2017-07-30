Jacksonville Fire evacuations lifted in Tuolumne County

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted due to a wildfire in Tuolumne County that had threatened rural homes in the Sierra Nevada foothills. (Photo: Cal Fire)

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted due to a wildfire in Tuolumne County that had threatened rural homes in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says evacuation advisories remain in effect for Twist and Lime Kiln roads near Jamestown as crews work to contain the blaze that has grown to 690 acres.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon along Jacksonville Road south of Jamestown in Tuolumne.

CalFire spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said the fire was burning oak trees and tall grasses, threatening an unknown number of homes.

About 200 firefighters, aided by retardant-dropping aircraft, were battling the blaze. Jamestown is about 65 miles east of Stockton.

As of 7 a.m., the fire is estimated to be around 690 acres, according to @CalFireTCU on Twitter. It is currently 60 percent contained.

