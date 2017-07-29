Jacksonville Fire growing and spreading in Tuolumne County

Sheriff's Deputies are responding to a vegetation fire located in the 15000 block of Jacksonville Road in Jamestown. (Photo: Courtesy: Tuolumne County Sheriff)

A vegetation fire in Jamestown is causing concern amongst law enforcement in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department, deputies have responded to a vegetation fire located in the 15000 block of Jacksonville Road in Jamestown. No evacuations have been ordered yet, but the sheriff's department said there is a possibility of two homes being evacuated.

CHP has Jacksonville Road closed from Highway 120 to Stent Cut Off Road. Algerine Road is also closed.

As of 4 p.m., the fire is estimated to be around 130 acres with a, "dangerous rate of spread," according to @CalFireTCU on Twitter.

#JacksonvilleFire Air and ground resources working hard. 130 acres. Evacuations in progress. pic.twitter.com/XOsZItZxWY — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) July 29, 2017

