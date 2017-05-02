Jane Seymour to headline Modesto luncheon focused on women's heart health

Jane Seymour will join more than 600 community leaders and champions of women’s heart health for the American Heart Association’s Modesto Go Red For Women Luncheon on Friday, May 12 for a day of learning and empowerment against women’s leading health threats - heart disease and stroke.

A multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner, and Officer of the British Empire, Seymour will be delivering the keynote address focusing on the importance of women taking charge of their cardiovascular health as well as her own family’s history with heart disease and stroke.

“Heart disease runs in my family, so I know firsthand the importance of raising awareness and taking action to prevent complications later in life, especially for women,” said Seymour. “It’s known as ‘the silent killer,’ so the more we can do to raise our voices and not be silent, the better for women’s heart health, and for the health of everyone.”

She will also serve as special guest for an Open Hearts Winemaker Dinner the night before the luncheon, Thursday, May 11, hosted by the Gallo Center for the Arts. That event will run from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and will feature a live auction and special appeal to donors to raise funds for much-needed research to combat heart disease and stroke.

"We are so excited to have world-renown actress, author, artist and philanthropist Jane Seymour coming to Modesto," said Julie Gallo Vander Wall of E & J Gallo Winery, chair of this year's luncheon. “She is such an inspiring person and has an exceptional story to tell. We're so pleased to have her and hope the women and men in attendance will be moved to take action to better their health so they can live longer, healthier lives."

In addition to having Seymour as the keynote, the luncheon will feature a special spotlight on local heart disease survivor Karen Wright who will share her inspiring story. And as always, attendees will be treated to a heart-healthy lunch and be encouraged to check out the Shopping, Health & Beauty Expo featuring free health screenings, an educational breakout session on heart health, and lots of shopping opportunities from local boutique vendors.

“We’ve been a longtime supporter of Go Red For Women and it’s great to see such a warm embrace from the Modesto community,” said Rick Harrell, service line executive for Sutter Heart & Vascular Institute, the local Go Red cause sponsor for Modesto and Sacramento. “These events are always such a great opportunity to bring the local community together and shine a light on these horrible diseases that claim the lives of 1 in 3 women each year. We’re thrilled to have Jane Seymour help us make an even greater impact.”

Scheduled for Friday, May 12, the Modesto Go Red For Women Luncheon will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza and is presented by Sutter Memorial Medical Center and E. & J. Gallo Winery. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ModestoGoRedLuncheon.Heart.Org.

The luncheon will be emceed by Dina Kupfer, morning anchor for ABC 10, and Sandra Cervantes, weekend anchor for Univision 19.

The Winemaker’s Dinner featuring Jane Seymour is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, to take place from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, call the local office at 209-477-2683, email katie.malone@heart.org, or visit modestogoredluncheon.heart.org.

Go Red For Women is nationally sponsored by Macy’s and CVS Health.

© 2017 KXTV-TV