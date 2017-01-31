January showers above average for Northern California

Rain drops falling on an umbrella (Photo: BrianAJackson, BrianAJackson)

Goodbye January. Hello February.

The month of January proved to be an above average rain total month.

For the month of January:

Sacramento averages 3.52”

Stockton averages 2.64”

Modesto averages 2.52”

South Lake Tahoe averages 2.62”

San Francisco averages 4.05”

The region has seen an impressive rain season. Here are the totals so far for the season:

By this point, Sacramento averages 9.80”

Stockton averages 7.37”

Modesto averages 6.60”

San Francisco averages 11.41”

The precipitation has helped the drought across the California. Here are two photos, one showing what the state looked like at the beginning of the water year versus where we are now.

At the beginning of the water year approximately 21% of the state was under an Exceptional Drought (dark red color), that’s the highest classification for drought.

Look at where the state is now, there is no location that is under Exceptional Drought. In fact, nearly 39% of the state is drought-free!

