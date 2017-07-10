JAY-Z Announces 4:44 tour stop at Golden 1 Center

In this photo taken June 26, 2017, a New York City bus with an advertisement for Jay-Z's anticipated new album "4:44" turns a corner in midtown New York City. Earlier this week, Jay-Z announced that official listening parties will take place across the US on June 29. Guest hosts will play the album in specific Sprint stores located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more ahead of its June 30 release. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in Sacramento.

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Sacramento stop scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17.

JAY-Z x 4:44 | Golden 1 Center | December 17, 2017 pic.twitter.com/3HLKs1XNUC — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 10, 2017

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST.

