JAY-Z Announces 4:44 tour stop at Golden 1 Center

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 7:14 AM. PDT July 10, 2017

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in Sacramento.

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Sacramento stop scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST.

