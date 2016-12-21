'Jeopardy!' contestent's win ends, donates thousands to cancer research

(Photo: CBS Distribution)

Cindy Stowell's inspirational 'Jeopardy!' winning streak has come to a close.

The star whose story has touched the hearts of thousands across the nation lost on Wednesday night.

Cindy died of colon cancer on Dec. 5, just a week before her shows were to air.

"Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady," said 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek said on Stowell's last show. "From all of here at 'Jeopardy!', our sincere condolences to her family. and her friends."

Stowell promised to donate all her winnings, $103,803, to cancer research.





Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell passed away prior to her shows’ airings. Here is her Jeopardy! story, in her own words. pic.twitter.com/MYFzJfxpAJ — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 22, 2016

