Jimmy Fallon mentions the Sacramento Zoo baby flamingos in a Scaramucci joke

Visitors can catch a glimpse of the chicks daily at 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital. (Photo: Courtesy Sacramento Zoo, SACRAMENTO ZOO 2015)

The Sacramento Zoo's baby flamingos are so popular they caught the attention of a late-night television host.

The five chicks were announced July 27 and are the first to hatch at the zoo in nearly 20 years. The eggs hatched sometime between June 28 and July 18, bringing the total number of hatched flamingos to 33 since the zoo opened 90 years ago. One of the original eight flamingos that arrived in 1966 still resides on the zoo’s lake.

Jimmy Fallon mentioned the adorable bunch in his monologue Monday night as he cracked a joke about former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. The controversial man, also known as "The Mooch", stepped down only 11 days after he was hired.

"And finally I read that five baby flamingos were just born at the Sacramento Zoo," Fallon said at the end of his monologue. "And this is nice, the mother even got a text from Anthony Scaramucci saying congratulations."

A source close to Scaramucci told Page Six, he didn't visit his newborn son after he was born last week and instead text his estranged wife a text saying, "Congratulations, I'll pray for our child."

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Zoo sent Fallon a tweet thanking him for the spotlight on their new bundles of joy.

Thanks @jimmyfallon for the Sacramento Zoo shoutout last night! The flamingo chicks say hello! #saczoo pic.twitter.com/QYkBREMAmR — Sacramento Zoo (@SacramentoZoo) August 1, 2017

Watch the monologue HERE. Skip to 4:39 to check out the flamingo mention.

