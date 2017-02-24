John Mayer's 'Search for Everything' tour coming to Golden 1 Center

Musician John Mayer performs on the Marilyn Stage during day 2 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 31, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2014 Getty Images)

John Mayer is coming to Sacramento this summer.

The singer/songwriter is taking his 'Search for Everything' tour to the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, July 27.

The concert will feature Mayer performing three unique sets: solo acoustic, fronting a full band and with the John Mayer Trio.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4th. You can purchase online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range between $32 to $120.

