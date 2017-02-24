John Mayer's 'Search for Everything' tour coming to Golden 1 Center

John Mayer is coming to Sacramento this summer.
The singer/songwriter is taking his 'Search for Everything' tour to the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, July 27.
The concert will feature Mayer performing three unique sets: solo acoustic, fronting a full band and with the John Mayer Trio.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4th. You can purchase online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range between $32 to $120.
