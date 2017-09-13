Joint law enforcement operation leads to 1 arrest, stolen vehicles seized

Tucker was arrested and booked into the county jail for possession of stolen property. (Photo: , El Dorado County Sheriff's)

Stolen vehicles were found and seized after El Dorado County Sheriff's detectives, Placerville California Highway Patrol and Truckee Police Department detectives conducted an operation in El Dorado County.

Last week, officers showed up at a location in Mt. Aukum and noticed Stevie Tucker, 28, standing beside a stolen travel trailer.

When officers searched the property, they discovered seven other vehicles including other stolen property like a backhoe, which belonged to the El Dorado Irrigation District.

Tucker has been arrested and booked into the county jail for possession of stolen property.

