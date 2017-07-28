Judge denies bail reduction for 18-year-old in fatal, streamed crash

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a California teen who livestreamed a car accident on Instagram that killed her younger sister. (Photo: Courtesy ABC30)

A judge has denied reducing the bail amount for 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez who caused a fatal crash, while driving under the influence and live streaming on Instagram.

According to ABC30 the bail is set at $560,000.

Sanzhez is being charged with vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving for a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and severely injured another 14-year-old teen who were both in the backseat at the time.

Sanzhez will be back in court on August 11th.

© 2017 KXTV-TV