Judge denies bail reduction for 18-year-old in fatal, streamed crash

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez has been charged with vehicular man-slaughter and drunken driving. (July 26, 2017)

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:14 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

A judge has denied reducing the bail amount for 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez who caused a fatal crash, while driving under the influence and live streaming on Instagram.

According to ABC30 the bail is set at $560,000.

Sanzhez is being charged with vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving for a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and severely injured another 14-year-old teen who were both in the backseat at the time.

Sanzhez will be back in court on August 11th.

