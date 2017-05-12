KXTV
Jury reaches no verdict again in pie throwing trial, could decide Monday

Staff , KXTV 2:38 PM. PDT May 12, 2017

On Friday, the jury did not reach a verdict for the second time in three days of deliberations

After not reaching a verdict the jury went back to deliberating, but couldn't reach a decision, so they'll continue on Monday.

Sean Thompson is on trial for throwing a pie in former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson's face in September 2016 during a Sacramento High School's Farm-To-Fork Seeds of Hope dinner.  

They must reach a unanimous verdict.

