Jury reaches no verdict again in pie throwing trial, could decide Monday

On Friday, the jury did not reach a verdict for the second time in three days of deliberations

After not reaching a verdict the jury went back to deliberating, but couldn't reach a decision, so they'll continue on Monday.

Sean Thompson is on trial for throwing a pie in former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson's face in September 2016 during a Sacramento High School's Farm-To-Fork Seeds of Hope dinner.

They must reach a unanimous verdict.

No verdict AGAIN in the pie-throwing trial. Three days of deliberations...and still no verdict. Jury going home & will pick back up Monday. — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 12, 2017

Update: Jury is still deliberating right now. They could make a decision later today-- or they'll come back Monday — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 12, 2017

