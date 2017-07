Firefighters are on the scene of the Stagecoach Fire, estimated at four to five acres on top of the hill threatening structures. (Photo: Courtesy: Cal Fire NEU)

The Placer County Sheriff's Office has said a juvenile has been arrested for allegedly starting the Stagecoach Fire in Auburn.

Cal Fire arrested the suspect, who also reported the fire. Cal Fire said the suspect was smoking marijuana when it happened.

The name of the boy has not been released. He has been booked into the Placer County Juvenile Hall.

